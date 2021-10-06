Fire destroys 41,000 tons of sugar in Mpumalanga
At least 41,000 tons of sugar have been destroyed after RCL Foods's Komati mill near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga caught fire.
The company said a full investigation was under way after fire ravaged part of the mill on Tuesday morning. Employees were advised to stay home while management dealt with the cause of the fire and quantified the damage caused. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.