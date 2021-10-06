Fire destroys 41,000 tons of sugar in Mpumalanga

At least 41,000 tons of sugar have been destroyed after RCL Foods's Komati mill near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga caught fire.



The company said a full investigation was under way after fire ravaged part of the mill on Tuesday morning. Employees were advised to stay home while management dealt with the cause of the fire and quantified the damage caused. ..