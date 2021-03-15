AIG says system's transmitter hadn't worked since 2018
Insurance rejects businessman's claim
A Gauteng businessman says he has been left in the lurch by his insurance of over 10 years after his bottle store and eatery were looted during the hard lockdown last year.
Essop Galieb is now seeking justice after his insurer repudiated his claim to cover the losses he suffered. ..
