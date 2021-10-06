South Africa

Ramaphosa praises teachers at the National Teaching Awards

06 October 2021 - 12:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during the 22nd National Teaching Awards held at Emperors Palace, Ekurhuleni.
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during the 22nd National Teaching Awards held at Emperors Palace, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The department of basic education is celebrating outstanding educators who under challenging circumstances have remained committed to their noble craft and produced extraordinary outcomes at the National Teaching Awards

Speaking at the prestigious event held at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the height of Covid-19, teachers remained true to their calling.

“We are indeed indebted to our teachers who made it possible for our children's education to continue. In the course of Covid-19 you had to adapt. It is with sadness that we remember and pay tribute to all teachers and other education officials who succumbed to Covid-19,” he said. 

“As a nation, our most pressing challenge right now is youth unemployment. Some of the young work-seekers are not well educated and do not possess sufficient skills and previous work experience demanded by employers in the labour market. That places a great responsibility on teachers and education officials and indeed on all of us  to ensure that our schools, colleges, universities and other training institutions are producing the skills and capabilities that our country needs,” Ramaphosa said.

The 21st edition of the awards has been benchmarked against worldwide teacher award strategies such as the African Union Teacher Prize, the Commonwealth Education Awards and the Global Teacher Prize. This benchmarking has enhanced the scope and audience of the awards structure and ceremony. 

Challenges aside, teachers are passionate about their career

Seeing pupils succeed is what drives most teachers to look forward to going to the classroom.
News
11 hours ago

More than 2,7m applications for 287,000 teacher and general assistant jobs, says basic education

The SA youth toll-free number received more than 50,000 calls per hour.
News
2 days ago

Pupils with learning disability have finally found home in Ekurhuleni to restore their dignity

Hundreds of pupils with learning disability have found a facility to restore their dignity and learn entrepreneurial techniques at the Daveyton Skill ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling