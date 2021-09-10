‘Hotel fire started in 2 rooms hosting a party’
At least five firefighters said Mmabatho Palms hotel staff who were on duty told them the party was held to celebrate the election of North West premier Bushy Maape
The massive fire that destroyed large parts of the iconic Mahikeng hotel started inside two rooms that were apparently hosting a party on the same night that the blaze broke out.
This is according to at least five firefighters who said on Thursday that Mmabatho Palms hotel staff who were on duty told them the party was held to celebrate the election of North West premier Bushy Maape...
