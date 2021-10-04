SA records 429 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as new infections fall
None of SA's provinces recorded more than 100 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday.
According to the institute, there were just 429 infections countrywide recorded in the past day. The infections came at a 2.6% positivity rate.
There were also 39 Covid-19 related deaths in the past day.
This means that there have been 2,906,851 cases and 87,819 fatalities recorded to date.
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (93), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (90) and Gauteng (82). No other province recorded more than 80 infections.
The NICD also reported that there were 52 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people being treated in the country's hospital to 6,166.
TimesLIVE
