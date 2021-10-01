Do I need to be vaccinated if everyone around me is?

Getting vaccinated is like wearing a mask, it isn't just about protecting you but also those around you.

Most viruses and diseases spread through person-to-person contact. When one person gets the virus, it can easily spread to other people and the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer chances a virus has to spread.

“Vaccination is a simple, safe, and effective way to protect people against harmful diseases, before they come into contact with them. It uses your body’s natural defences to build resistance to specific infections and makes your immune system stronger,” government experts say.

When people get vaccinated they do not just protect themselves but also those around them, said the experts.