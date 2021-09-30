How do I minimise the risk of getting Covid-19 at social gatherings?

Whether you plan to attend one of the political rallies being held ahead of the November 1 elections or take advantage of the warmer weather to attend a braai with friends, you may go to a fair share of social gatherings in the next few months.

So how do you protect yourself from Covid-19 while out and about?

Under adjusted alert level 2 lockdown, gatherings are limited to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. These restrictions apply to political and religious gatherings, social events, and restaurants and bars.

Experts have been preaching the importance of social distancing, washing your hands/sanitising and wearing a mask whenever you are out of the house.