Lions on the prowl in Limpopo after escaping from private game farm
Two lions have been spotted roaming on farms in the Baltimore area outside Lephalale in Limpopo after reportedly escaping from a private game farm.
National African Farmers Union (Nafu) president Motsepe Matlala said on Monday that farmers spotted lion tracks on October 1 and started to investigate.
Matlala said farmers sighted the lions on a farm in the area on October 2. He added they had escaped from a nearby private game farm.
He said farmers had to use tractors on Sunday evening to prevent the lions invading cattle farms.
Matlala said the big cats posed a serious threat to the livelihood of farmers and their workers.
He said two rangers were sent to the area to try to safely capture the lions.
TimesLIVE
