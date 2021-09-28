'Why should people be crying to go to the UK?' - Malema weighs in on UK red list debate

If the UK insists on having SA on its travel red list, so be it.

This is the response of EFF leader Julius Malema to the latest reports that travellers from SA and those who have travelled through the country are still required to undergo quarantine at their own cost before they're allowed entry to the UK.

The UK has expressed concern about the Covid-19 infection rate and dominance of the Beta variant in SA.

Malema told journalists on Monday the UK has the right to implement any restrictions it sees fit.

“We don't want to continue to be the subject of our colonial masters. They must decide what they want to do, it's their own country, they decide for themselves. Why should people be crying to go to the UK? The ANC government must also put the UK on the red list because it has been red from colonial times.

“They put you on the red list, you put them on the red list. They want visas from you, you want visas from them. We are equals. This thing that we are treated as a colonial subject is wrong and we must not allow it,” said Malema.

The health department said on Monday SA scientists met UK experts to discuss Covid-19 in the country and provide up to date data and facts on the government's response to the virus.

“The UK and SA are both leading scientific nations and the meeting was initiated by the UK high commission and SA government to ensure the most up-to-date and accurate sharing of information.

“The UK side expressed its gratitude to SA experts for their willingness to share both data and expertise. The insights provided will feed into the next review of UK border measures which is due to take place within the next fortnight,” said the department.

The department administered 159,732 Pfizer and J&J vaccines in the last 24-hour cycle. The cumulative number of vaccines administered is 16.9-million.