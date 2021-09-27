POLL | What do you think of the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in Sandton?
The EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in affluent suburbs in the north of Johannesburg has sparked mixed reactions online.
On Sunday, during the party’s election manifesto launch, red beret leader Julius Malema said the party would build government-subsided houses in areas like Sandton should it take over after the November 1 local government elections.
He said building the houses would promote integrated human settlements, saying the rich and poor must live together.
“The EFF is going to identify a piece of land in Sandton and we are going to build RDP houses. We must not have places of the rich and places of the poor. We must bring you together because you belong together,” said Malema.
This is not the first time the EFF has promised its voters houses.
In August, to commemorate Women’s Day, Malema handed over homes to grannies in Polokwane, Limpopo. He vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.
“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed,” he said at the time.
“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people.”
On social media, many users weighed in on the EFF’s plan. Some used the opportunity to share hilarious reactions of how they would respond if they received a key to one of the houses. Others felt the party should focus on job creation rather than building houses in Sandton.
Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say:
Can't wait for my RDP in Sandton. In EFF I believe pic.twitter.com/rfB5uDXMBr— VUTLHARI 👌 (@khozawisdomV) September 27, 2021
This is actually so interesting. The first part speaks to the fact that ideology is worth more to the EFF than practicality or good capital management.— Tuchel’s Desk ™️ (@nikhilsxxkdeo) September 27, 2021
Rather sell the idea of RDP in Sandton because it speaks to classism- even if its not the best way to house many people (1/2) https://t.co/sY7Saw0MNm
Staying ku RDP house in sandton doesn’t make you rich. They should be concentrating on creating jobs so people can actually afford to stay in sandton.— lauraa (@chamukazi) September 26, 2021
The Whole RDP project must be scrapped, but these small parties wanna build more.— NK (@AbtBae_GP) September 27, 2021
We have Poppies try to be leaders.
Patriotic Alliance - they wanna demolish CPT stadium to build RDPs
EFF - they wanna build RDPs in Sandton
Such things are going to kill the economy
I am happy with the manifesto of the EFF.— Spaza Shop Guru - BAP (SA) (@tshepo_maphepha) September 27, 2021
Why?
1. It is possible to build the RDP houses in Sandton.
What is RDP house? - Low Cost Housing.
2. If you are the government, you can make any changes you feel is necessary to benefit the majority of the poor in your country.
I might give EFF a chance this time around. I don't care about their political goals, the idea of RDP house in Sandton is amusing to me. Imagine umuntu sekane pozi da Bryanston. pic.twitter.com/Cr2yrHK1Yo— Cream Soda Mageu 💚 (@NtlabatiThulani) September 27, 2021
Not Black people ridiculing the idea of "RDP" Houses in Sandton. Maybe their "ANC" idea of an RDP house has blurred the context of having them closer if not in the CBDs.— Moleja (@ModiselleLl) September 27, 2021
Me collecting my keys to the RDP house Malema is promising to build in Sandton: pic.twitter.com/8Lf6ElZ52c— Sbudda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) September 26, 2021
Interesting that the people who don’t stay in Sandton are the most vocal about not wanting RDP homes in Sandton 🤷🏿♂️— African (@ali_naka) September 27, 2021
I’m kinda surprised that South Africans don’t know that Alexandra Township is in Sandton… which is why malema promised to waste money on apartheid project (RDP) there.— Thembinkosi (@Madlala_TM) September 27, 2021
This pic shows well off and poor Sandton communities 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/gyLURAwCY9
