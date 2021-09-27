South Africa

POLL | What do you think of the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in Sandton?

27 September 2021 - 15:39
EFF leader Julius Malema has promised his party will build RDP homes in affluent Sandton.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in affluent suburbs in the north of Johannesburg has sparked mixed reactions online. 

On Sunday, during the party’s election manifesto launch,  red beret leader Julius Malema said the party would build government-subsided houses in areas like Sandton should it take over after the November 1 local government elections.

He said building the houses would promote integrated human settlements, saying the rich and poor must live together.

“The EFF is going to identify a piece of land in Sandton and we are going to build RDP houses. We must not have places of the rich and places of the poor. We must bring you together because you belong together,” said Malema. 

This is not the first time the EFF has promised its voters houses. 

In August, to commemorate Women’s Day, Malema handed over homes to grannies in Polokwane, Limpopo. He vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed,” he said at the time.

“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people.”

On social media, many users weighed in on the EFF’s plan. Some used the opportunity to share hilarious reactions of how they would respond if they received a key to one of the houses. Others felt the party should focus on job creation rather than building houses in Sandton.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say: 

