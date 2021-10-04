Child shot dead as kids 'play with grandfather’s gun found under bed'

A seven-year-old boy was shot dead as cousins played with a gun they allegedly found under a bed at home in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that three minor cousins were playing at the family home in Siqikini when they found a firearm under the bed on Sunday.

Naidu said the boy was declared dead at the scene. She said the firearm allegedly belonged to his 49-year-old grandfather.

“The grandfather was arrested and detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Naidu.

He is expected to appear in the Libode magistrate’s court soon.

