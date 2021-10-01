Mfana kah Gogo's career ready to take off
Tik Tok sensation's first single Jabula drops tomorrow
Not too long ago Sipho Mbonambi, who is famously known as Mfana kah Gogo, was just like anyone else fighting to make his music dream come true.
The internet sensation, whose music has gone viral on Tik Tok platform, was easily elevated to superstardom, thanks to the music application. The 17-year-old who took Tik Tok by storm with his popular songs such as Bopha, Hlal’ethembeni and Kusazoshuba, is ready for his career to take off...
