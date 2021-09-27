Cobra now offers the full bathroom solutions
The bathroom has become the epicenter of the modern-day home. Outside of the kitchen, it's the most frequented room, by family, friends, and guests. With this in mind, the ultimate bathroom possesses cleanliness but cohesiveness too, in style and design.
Cobra recently introduced its latest offering, the complete bathroom solution from the Cobra new ceramic and mixer ranges. Cobra is your one-stop shop for all your bathroom and sanitary ware – from showerheads, basins to toilets, cisterns, taps and mixers.
The new Cobra bathroom solutions connect everyday moments with bathroom fittings that speak to both your needs and desires, while eliminating the stress of creating a bathroom where all elements match. This full bathroom solution was designed to complement design and style, and make the customer journey experience easier.
This new offering consists of four distinct ranges, to capture the timeless moments spent and created in the bathroom. The ranges are:
- Welcome is a range designed to transform the bathroom into a comfortable space with modern design cues;
- Shelter derives its cues from creating a safe and comfortable space;
- Pause is meant to inspire awe, where one takes the time to embrace the beauty of their surroundings; and
- Arrive is a showstopping range made to be shown off and make a statement.
To complement the ceramic sanitary ware, Cobra also recently introduced its new tap and mixer collection with ranges including Recess, Breathe and Pause.
Cobra is committed and dedicated to providing the utmost comfort, style and modern-day bathroom and kitchen.
This article was paid for by Cobra.