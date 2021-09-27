Cobra now offers the full bathroom solutions

The bathroom has become the epicenter of the modern-day home. Outside of the kitchen, it's the most frequented room, by family, friends, and guests. With this in mind, the ultimate bathroom possesses cleanliness but cohesiveness too, in style and design.

Cobra recently introduced its latest offering, the complete bathroom solution from the Cobra new ceramic and mixer ranges. Cobra is your one-stop shop for all your bathroom and sanitary ware – from showerheads, basins to toilets, cisterns, taps and mixers.

The new Cobra bathroom solutions connect everyday moments with bathroom fittings that speak to both your needs and desires, while eliminating the stress of creating a bathroom where all elements match. This full bathroom solution was designed to complement design and style, and make the customer journey experience easier.