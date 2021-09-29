OPEC+ seen sticking to November output plans, despite $80 oil, sources say

OPEC+ is likely to stick to an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its output for November when it meets next week, sources said, despite oil hitting a three-year high above $80 a barrel and pressure from consumers for more supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed in July to increase production by 400,000 bpd each month to phase out 5.8 million bpd in cuts. It also agreed to assess the deal in December.

"So far we will keep the plan to increase by 400,000 bpd," one of the sources said.

OPEC+, which has held regular meetings, agreed in September to continue with its existing plans for an October output rise.

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which met on Wednesday, sees the oil market in a 1.4 million bpd surplus next year under its base scenario, slightly below the previous forecast of 1.6 million bpd, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.

In opening remarks to the JTC, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said the current OPEC+ deal is helping to keep the oil market balanced.

"From where we stand today, the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial decisions to begin returning 400,000 bpd to the market each month continue to help balance the need for incremental increases to address demand, while guarding against the potential for supply overhangs," he said, according to OPEC's Twitter account.