Nigeria's rush for petrol could save Europe's sagging margins

Nigeria's rush to keep its citizens supplied with fuel is expected to boost purchases of European gasoline in December, offering a potential respite to European refineries and storage terminals threatened by an oversupply that has battered margins.

Nigeria has been on a gasoline buying spree after fuel queues built up at filling stations this month, even as the government sought to reassure drivers that there was no shortage.

Shipping and trade sources told Reuters that imports of gasoline to West Africa, including Nigeria, from Europe were expected to top 1 million tonnes in December, compared with 700,000 tonnes in October and roughly 800,000 tonnes in November.

Queues of motorists filling up are not uncommon before the Christmas holiday in Nigeria, a member of OPEC which exports crude but imports fuel because of a lack of refining capacity.