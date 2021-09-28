South Africa

Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto

28 September 2021 - 14:33
Police markers point to the bullets fired into a Ferrari on Sunday, killing two occupants.
Image: Supplied

A murder investigation is under way after a couple died in a hail of bullets while travelling in a Ferrari in Soweto. 

Police are still trying to piece together events leading up to the shooting on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said at about 10pm a male driver, 41, and a female passenger, 21, had driven the vehicle - resembling a 458 Italia - to the corner of Chris Hani and Klipvalley Roads.

According to witnesses, at that moment a Toyota Etios with an “unconfirmed number of occupants” blocked the Ferrari and opened fire before speeding off. 

Both victims died at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested and the motive for the killing is unknown. 

Two weeks ago a man and a woman were shot dead in a Ford Mustang in Soweto.

TimesLIVE

