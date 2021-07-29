Two more cops attacked in Mpumalanga as police come under fire

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for four men in connection with two hijacking and shooting incidents involving two police officers this week.

The alarming incidents happened on Tuesday in Acornhoek and Carolina respectively, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

In the first incident, a constable based at Bushbuckridge police station was heading home to prepare for his night shift when a white Toyota Tazz without a registration number abruptly stopped in front of him.

“Three suspects, armed with a firearm, got out of their car and went straight to him. They pointed the firearm at him, dragged him out of his car and shot him on his lower body before putting him inside the boot of his car.

“The suspects drove with him and later stopped at Shatale village where they dropped him off on the street. They drove away in his private car which was later found left abandoned at Matsikitsane area in the bushes,” Hlathi told TimesLIVE.