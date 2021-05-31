Denel subsidiary could only pay fraction of May salaries

Union accuses government of aiding collapse of SOE

Denel’s financial woes and inability to pay its workers continue to worsen as one of its divisions indicated that its workers would only be paid 20% of their May salaries.



On Friday, Denel Land Systems (DLS) appealed for “extraordinary understanding” from its employees as it indicated that it was unable to fulfil its salary obligations due to lack of funds...