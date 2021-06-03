South Africa

Eskom declares dispute over wage deadlock

Power utility says it can’t meet unions’ demands

03 June 2021 - 07:41
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Eskom has declared a dispute with the unions in the wage increase talks and referred the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Eskom argued yesterday that the wage increase demands, of between 9.5% and 12%, by the unions are unaffordable and unreasonable. ..

