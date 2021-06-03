Eskom declares dispute over wage deadlock
Power utility says it can’t meet unions’ demands
Eskom has declared a dispute with the unions in the wage increase talks and referred the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Eskom argued yesterday that the wage increase demands, of between 9.5% and 12%, by the unions are unaffordable and unreasonable. ..
