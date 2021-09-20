KZN social development calls for arrest of man who allegedly tried to suffocate woman in taxi

The social development department in KwaZulu-Natal has urged police to find and arrest a Pietermaritzburg man who allegedly tried to suffocate a woman in a taxi. The incident was caught on camera by shocked witnesses.

The department said on Sunday MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza had been inundated with calls and text messages after a video was shared widely on social media “showing a woman being badly assaulted in a minibus taxi”.

“It is alleged the taxi was loading passengers from Pietermaritzburg to Durban when the man pounced on a defenceless woman and attempted to suffocate her between the seats,” said Khoza.

She said the video shared “was heart-breaking as the woman screamed while being assaulted by the man”.