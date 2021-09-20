Donors come through for looted Soweto business

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain in my life.”

These where the words of shop owner Thandi Johnson days after her shop was looted and destroyed by criminals in the anarchy that gripped SA in the cold of July.

Sowetan reported about many small businesses including Johnson’s TWJ Partyland shop at Diepkloof Square, which was facing R800,000 in damage after CCTV cameras, furniture, stock, shop fittings, equipment, a fridge and microwave were either stolen or damaged.

Her story, which went viral, had kind-hearted South Africans and the international community donating funds and she was able to open her doors again last week.

“We had donors from here at home and international. People that I know and don’t know. There is no way we would have opened these doors without donors. The damage was too much and with the little bit that was saved, there was no way we could have made it. During Covid-19, which is a tough time, I really appreciate that they sacrificed whatever they were supposed to give to their families and instead they donated to us,” she said.