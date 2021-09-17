Preservation order granted for Merc in Durban Woolies looting case
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a preservation of property order at the Durban high court on Friday for a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe belonging to alleged “Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi, 30.
Moloi faces charges of theft and public violence relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area in July during the acts of public violence that took place in various parts of the province.
Footage of Moloi carrying a basket of goods out of the outlet went viral on social media.
Looted a @WOOLWORTHS_SA, made up an elaborate lie about how he found goods outside (also a crime) and didn’t realise there was a longer video. Whoops. https://t.co/yGwvjD3uxs pic.twitter.com/Qvafdli2Iz— Nicole Graham (@NicoleGraham031) July 14, 2021
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the vehicle was preserved on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences.
“It has an estimated market value of about R507,000. The car will remain with the state until the court grants a forfeiture order.”
Moloi handed himself over to police on July 28.
He is out on bail of R5,000 and will reappear in court on October 12.
TimesLIVE
