South Africa

Preservation order granted for Merc in Durban Woolies looting case

17 September 2021 - 14:04
Mbuso Moloi faces theft and public violence charges after allegedly looting a store in Durban. File photo.
Mbuso Moloi faces theft and public violence charges after allegedly looting a store in Durban. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a preservation of property order at the Durban high court on Friday for a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe belonging to alleged “Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi, 30. 

Moloi faces charges of theft and public violence relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area in July during the acts of public violence that took place in various parts of the province.

Footage of Moloi carrying a basket of goods out of the outlet went viral on social media. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the vehicle was preserved on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences.

“It has an estimated market value of about R507,000. The car will remain with the state until the court grants a forfeiture order.”

Moloi handed himself over to police on July 28. 

He is out on bail of R5,000 and will reappear in court on October 12. 

TimesLIVE

