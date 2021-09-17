Brand SA forum to address socioeconomic challenges
Participants to discuss how economy can be salvaged
After the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Brand SA plans to embark on a process to revive the SA economy by hosting a forum that will address the socioeconomic challenges facing the country.
The 5th Nation Brand Forum will take place on September 28 virtually on all Brand SA’s digital platforms...
