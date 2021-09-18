South Africa

Baby boy's body washed ashore on Brighton Beach

By Herald Reporter - 18 September 2021 - 10:49
Mpumalanga police are hunting for three men who managed to escape from lawful custody. A fourth man was arrested.
Mpumalanga police are hunting for three men who managed to escape from lawful custody. A fourth man was arrested.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Gqeberha detectives are seeking the communities assistance in tracing the mother of a new-born baby whose body washed ashore on Brighton Beach on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 1:30pm people cleaning the beach noticed a colourful blanket washed up on the beach.

"On further inspection, it was discovered that a new-born baby boy was washed up with the blanket.

" A black refuse bag containing more blankets and a placenta (after birth) also washed up with the baby."

An inquest docket is under investigation, she said.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother of the baby or may know of anyone who can assist to contact SAPS Mount Road detectives on 041-394-6523/6316 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

Nothing celebratory for women in their month

August, dubbed as Women's Month, is supposed to be jubilant. It is a month that should be used to celebrate great strides by women in history in so ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Tshegofatso Pule's killer is in fact her boyfriend, says Shoba

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of his eight-month pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule, has made startling ...
News
5 months ago

Baby found dumped in plastic bag in Port Elizabeth

A baby was found dumped in a black plastic bag in bushes in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon, police said.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...