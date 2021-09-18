New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour after security alert

New Zealand abruptly abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday citing a security alert in a huge blow to the South Asian country’s hopes of staging regular international cricket.

The tour was to get under way with the first of the three one-dayers in Rawalpindi on Friday but New Zealand did not travel to the stadium.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) then issued a statement announcing their decision to call off the tour.

“Following an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour,” it said.

NZC declined to share details of the security threat and said arrangements were being made for the team’s departure.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said NZC had “unilaterally decided to postpone the series” despite “foolproof security arrangements” made for the matches.

“The Pakistan prime minister [Imran Khan] spoke personally to the prime minister [Jacinda Ardern] of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” the PCB said in a statement.

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal.”