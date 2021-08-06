ANC lays down the law on councils
Motlanthe on Thursday said none of those tainted with criminal allegations would make the cut in the selection process he was heading
The ANC says it will sideline its members facing criminality or wrongdoing from its selection process when it finalises its candidate lists for municipal elections before the end of the month.
This is according to former president and ANC head of electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe, who said the ambitious commitment was aimed at trying to bring integrity to the leadership of local government...
