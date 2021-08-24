Most ANC councillors don't make the cut for upcoming local elections

As the ANC braces for continued disputes to its final list of candidates for the upcoming municipal elections, the party revealed that almost 60% of those lined up to represent its wards were new councillors.



Speaking during briefing before the party submitted its final list to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Monday night, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that ANC lists from across the country had been affected by its decision to formalise the use of community meetings as the final determination on who became ward candidates after the party’s branch nomination processes...