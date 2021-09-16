South Africa

No provinces record more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases as 'downward trend' of infections continues: NICD

Just three provinces had more than 500 new cases in the past day.

By Staff Reporter - 16 September 2021 - 19:40
SA recorded 311 new Covid-19 related deaths and 4,215 new infections in the past 24 hours, the NICD said.
Image: 123RF/perig76

Not a single province recorded more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, data from the National Institution for Communicable Diseases showed on Thursday.

In fact, just three provinces had more than 500 new cases in the past day.

The NICD said there were 4,215 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours, which showed that the current wave was on a “sustained downward trend”. Of the new cases, the majority were in the Western Cape (905), followed by the Eastern Cape (850) and KwaZulu-Natal (806).

The NICD also reported that there were 311 newly confirmed Covid-19 related deaths.

This means that there have been 2,873,415 confirmed infections and 85,779 fatalities since the virus broke out in SA in March 2020.

According to the NICD data, the downward trend of hospitalisations also continued, with 275 new admissions recorded in the past 24 hours. This means that there are 9,384 people in hospitals across the country for Covid-19 related treatment.

TimesLIVE

