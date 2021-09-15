I’ve just been vaccinated, so why did I test positive for Covid-19?

You recently received the Covid-19 vaccine but take a test and find you are positive for the coronavirus. What happened?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, “the vaccine will not cause a positive Covid-19 test result”.

Instead it suggests that person was most likely in the incubation period of Covid-19 infection when they were vaccinated.

“This is especially true when infection rates are high,” said the NICD.

This was seconded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “None of the authorised and recommended Covid-19 vaccines cause you to test positive in viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection.​