How long do the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine last?

The national health department says it's normal to get minor side effects after getting vaccinated.

These include soreness or redness of the arm where it was injected, tiredness and muscle ache. These side effects can last up to three days or a week at most.

The department on Monday called on people who are experiencing persistent and serious side effects to report them to health professionals.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says not everyone who gets the jab experiences side effects.

Uncommon and serious side effects include difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, dizziness and weakness, and a bad body rash.

“These serious side effects from vaccines are extremely rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to be monitored for 15 minutes after vaccination, and those with a history of other allergies for 30 minutes, so they can be monitored and treated immediately if they have a reaction,” says NICD.

The NICD has created an app to help report adverse effects of the vaccine. The Med Safety App is available on iOS and Android operating systems.