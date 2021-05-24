South Africa

Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine

24 May 2021 - 10:30
A warrant officer stationed at the Dobsonville police station was caught driving in his private vehicle in the Tzaneen area without his seatbelt fastened. File image.
A warrant officer stationed at the Dobsonville police station was caught driving in his private vehicle in the Tzaneen area without his seatbelt fastened. File image.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A Soweto-based police officer who tried to frame a traffic officer for culpable homicide and who demanded a bribe for the docket to disappear has been convicted of corruption.

Warrant officer Nilos Butifana Maholobela was found guilty when he appeared in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Maholobela, who was stationed at the Dobsonville police station, had been caught driving in his private vehicle in the Tzaneen area without his seatbelt fastened.

The traffic officer who had stopped him gave him a fine.

“Instead of paying the fine, the accused decided to retaliate by pinning a case of culpable homicide he was investigating on the traffic official who issued the summons against him. He also [later] demanded R10,000 gratification to make the docket disappear,” said Maluleke.

The traffic officer turned to the Hawks for help.

They investigated the claims and subsequently arrested Maholobela.

He is due back in court on June 4 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

Nightmare as ID thief rings up R93,000 debt at Woolworths

As a proof of identity, a green book or card does a terrible job of protecting us from impersonation fraud.
News
4 hours ago

Falsely labelled, mixed with syrup or ‘laundered’: Honey fraud is rife in SA

Where does the honey in the squeeze bottle you buy from your local supermarket come from, what has it been blended with, and is it honey at all?
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X