Businesses face bribes, layoffs, while waiting for payments

A chain of bad consequences hit owners, employees and families

Vuki Ndlela laboured over his words as he painstakingly explained how, for more than10 years, he has had to deal with different government department officials to get paid for services he has rendered.



Ndlela, 44, is one of many suppliers in Gauteng who had to bear the consequences of having his invoices paid after 30 days by different departments in the province. ..