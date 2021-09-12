South Africa

Bills to curb gender-based violence ‘depend on implementation’

Victims’ families, activists say they have come too late for some

12 September 2021 - 14:47

While parliament adopted two bills aimed at curbing violence against women and children, families of victims who died at the hands of  loved ones hope  the laws will be adequately implemented to reduce the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV). 

On Friday, MPs adopted the Domestic Violence Bill and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Bill, which were sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for approval after the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)  sent the bills to the National Assembly, proposing amendments. ..

