Investigation into 'midair collision' that claimed life of parachutist

A parachutist was killed and another injured when they collided in midair at Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said the incident occurred at Skydive The Ranch on Sunday.

Hilmar Backer, 44, from Mbombela, died and Rudi Serfontein was injured when they collided.

SACAA said the cause of the accident would be identified in the final report compiled by its accident and incident investigations department (AIID). It could take up to 12 months for the final report to be released, it said.

The Parachute Association of SA had been appointed to investigate on behalf of AIID.

SACAA said the purpose of aviation accident investigations was to determine the facts of an accident or incident in the interest of the promotion of aviation safety and reduction of the risk of aviation accidents or incidents – and not to apportion blame.

Johan Greyling of SkyDive The Ranch declined to divulge any details about the incident. “I cannot tell you anything. I am waiting for the investigation report,” he said.

