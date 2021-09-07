Entertainment

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - NYPD

By Tim Reid - 07 September 2021 - 08:29
Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.
Image: Theo Wargo

Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire," was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54.

Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)emergency phone call to emergency operators.

Williams, who received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, also found fame for his role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

The NYPD said there was an "ongoing investigation" into Williams's death and that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later time.

