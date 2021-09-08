Deputy minister Capa relives horror of surviving hotel blaze
Deputy minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Rosemary Nokuzola Capa has related how she escaped from the blaze that engulfed Mmabatho Palms hotel in Mahikeng on Wednesday morning.
Guests and staff members had to run for their lives, most of them said they lost their valuable belongings in their escape...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.