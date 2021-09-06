Innovative pupils develop tamper-proof meter boxes

Duo win Eskom special award at science expo

Growing up in a community where most households had bridged electricity meter boxes was a challenge for some pupils who could not study at night.



It was for this reason that two 17-year-olds, Kabelo Mamiane and Shaun Makhado from Mashishing (Lydenburg) in Mpumalanga, came up with an idea to develop an ultra-secure meter box that cannot be tampered with, thus reducing millions of rand of losses made by Eskom and municipalities due to bypassed systems...