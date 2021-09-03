What percentage of efficiency must vaccines have to be approved?

“As we know there are very few vaccines in the world that are 100% effective. Many vaccines are partially effective and many vaccines act by reducing the severity of disease or preventing symptoms developing even if you have a low-grade infection, but 100% vaccines are a rare thing indeed.

“The bar that we have set for ourselves, which is the international standard, is to say 50% effectiveness is the minimum that we would expect,” said Reese.

She emphasised that none of the Covid-19 vaccines are 100% effective.

“The different vaccines we are looking at will have a different level of efficacy. Importantly, for the vaccines that are at the most advanced stage, with all of the early clinical trials, all of these vaccines showed that they prevent severe disease, hospitalisation and death.