Can I take the Pfizer dose first and a different Covid-19 vaccine for my second dose?

At this time, the “mixing and matching” of Covid-19 vaccines is not recommended in SA.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, recommends taking two doses from the same vaccine provider.

For example, if you receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for the first dose, make sure to receive the same vaccine for the second dose. It is important to stick with one vaccine from one provider.

Those who have received their first dose are advised to save their vaccine card with the name of the Covid-19 vaccine they receive for when they get the second dose.

If you receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine, which is a single-dose vaccine, you do not need to return for a second dose.

After the single dose of the J&J vaccine you will be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.