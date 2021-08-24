South Africa

Two men shot dead, another injured, in Nelspruit attack

24 August 2021 - 06:29
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two men were shot dead and a third was injured when armed suspects in a blue double-cab bakkie attacked them in Nelspruit.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has condemned the fatal shooting of two men in Nelspruit on Sunday.

A third man sustained gunshot wounds.

Police in Nelspruit have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“According to information ... around 9pm, three men travelling in a VW Polo were ambushed by armed suspects who were driving in a blue double-cab bakkie.

“Shots were fired by the suspects, fatally wounding two men. The third man sustained some injuries. The suspects reportedly fled the scene after the incident,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

The police and the paramedics were informed and on arrival the two men were certified dead at the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital.

Three men linked to crimes at torched Mpumalanga lodge to appear in court

Mpumalanga police have confirmed that three suspects are expected to appear before the Kanyamazane magistrate’s court on Tuesday for arson, ...
6 months ago

'He died trying to protect his daughter and wife' — family of slain attorney

The family of a well-known Mpumalanga attorney who was attacked and fatally shot during an armed robbery at this home on Monday suffered double blow ...
10 months ago

Mother who tried to calm argument in family home is killed by her son

A Mpumalanga man is under arrest after firing a fatal shot at his own mother when she tried to intervene during a heated argument he was engaged in.
1 year ago

