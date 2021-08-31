SA records 431 Covid-19 deaths and 7,086 new cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 431 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

This means that there have been 82,261 total fatalities recorded across the country to date.

The NICD also confirmed that there were 7,086 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,777,659.