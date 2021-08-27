Foster organisation wants MEC held in contempt for failure to register homes

It has been more than a year since African Havens, an organisation which provides homes to orphaned children, obtained an order from the Gauteng department of social development that three of its homes be registered.

However, this has not happened and African Havens has gone back to court to declare that the MEC of social development is in contempt of court for ignoring the order obtained in April last year.

The application will be heard next month.

African Havens, which is registered as the Community Development Programme Trust, says the failure by the department to register three of its homes means that magistrates cannot place children in need of care into the homes that it administers.

“The effect of the failure to register is that magistrates are unwilling to place children with us. Whereas we had 50 children in eight homes in 2015, we now have 30 children in five homes,” said David Webb, chair of African Havens.

He said the failure by the department to register some of its homes meant children in need of care were not being helped.

Of the five remaining homes that are still registered , two are in Windsor East with 13 children, and three are in Florida with 17 children.