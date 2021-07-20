Government rejected our advice not to move patients, ex-Life Esidimeni boss tells inquest

The former managing director of Life Esidimeni Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa has told the Life Esidimeni Inquest in the Pretoria High Court that he resigned from his job because he was tired of working with government officials who had no interest in listening to expert advice.



Mkhatshwa's statement was handed in on Tuesday by the National Prosecuting Authority as evidence. The inquest before judge Mmonoa Teffo aims to establish if anyone can face criminal charges for the 144 deaths...