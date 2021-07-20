Former Gauteng health HOD accuses ex-Esidimeni boss of lies
Selebano rejects claim he spurned warning
Former Gauteng health head Dr Barney Selebano has accused ex-managing director of Life Esidimeni Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa of lying about warning him about the disaster that awaited when more than 1,700 mental health patients were moved to ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).
This accusation was revealed when Selebano's lawyer, Adv Craig Watt-Pringle, cross-examined Mkhatshwa, a witness in the Life Esidimeni inquest, on Tuesday...
