Former Gauteng health HOD accuses ex-Esidimeni boss of lies

Selebano rejects claim he spurned warning

Former Gauteng health head Dr Barney Selebano has accused ex-managing director of Life Esidimeni Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa of lying about warning him about the disaster that awaited when more than 1,700 mental health patients were moved to ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).



This accusation was revealed when Selebano's lawyer, Adv Craig Watt-Pringle, cross-examined Mkhatshwa, a witness in the Life Esidimeni inquest, on Tuesday...