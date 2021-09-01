‘Instil strong values in your kids early’
Parents must teach children strong values at an early age to address violence among teenagers at school
Parents must teach children strong values at an early age to address violence among teenagers at school.
This is the view of Divya Naidoo, child protection thematic manager at Save the Children, after the killing of a pupil, allegedly by another, in Alexandra, Johannesburg...
