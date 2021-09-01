Durban man arrested for allegedly fleecing victims of millions in housing scam

A Durban man’s eight-year crime spree came to end when police arrested him for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims of about R18m by claiming he was building houses at cost price and making off with their deposits.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the man was traced to East London where he was arrested and charged with fraud.

He and five women were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face fraud charges.

“It is alleged a 48-year-old man who is the mastermind behind the scam would post an advert in newspapers claiming his company was building houses at a reduced fee.

“He would defraud the unsuspecting clients and disappear after a deposit was made.”