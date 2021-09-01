ANC to lose councils without voting
Duarte said should their bid fail, 35 municipalities will result in a change of government
The ANC has come out fighting in its bid force the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen registration process for candidates in 93 municipalities including the three crucial metros in Gauteng.
In urgent application filed with the electoral court on Monday, the ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the IEC’s refusal to allow the party to register candidates would impact on its chances of contesting in 93 municipalities...
