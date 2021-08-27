Exclusion of women on lists for ward candidates still a headache for ANC

Ruling party reluctantly accepts communities prefer men

As the ANC puts final touches to its candidates’ lists today for the upcoming municipal election, women candidacy for wards is once again expected to make for a dismal reading.



The party has indicated that its comprehensive list – a combination of proportional representation and ward lists – of its public representatives is 50/50 in terms of gender parity, with 25% youth representation...