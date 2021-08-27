South Africa

Exclusion of women on lists for ward candidates still a headache for ANC

Ruling party reluctantly accepts communities prefer men

27 August 2021 - 08:03
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

As the ANC puts final touches to its candidates’ lists today for the upcoming municipal election, women candidacy for wards is once again expected to make for a dismal reading.

The party has indicated that its comprehensive list – a combination of proportional representation and ward lists – of its public representatives is 50/50 in terms of gender parity, with 25% youth representation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference