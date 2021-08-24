Assess candidates carefully
The submission of political parties and independent candidates who will contest the upcoming local government elections was finalised last night.
Any party or candidate who failed to give in their nomination list to the IEC yesterday will not compete in the polls. Next, the commission has until month end to inform parties of individuals appearing on many lists. The final lists will be confirmed and published on September 7...
