DA slams bid by ANC to force IEC to reopen election candidates list

The DA has vowed to oppose an application by the ANC to have the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) reopen its candidate list system for the upcoming local government elections.

This comes after the ANC missed the Monday night deadline to file all its candidates, citing, among other things, technical glitches.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Thursday confirmed the party had approached the electoral court to have the IEC reopen the list. She confirmed that the ANC missed the deadline to register candidates in at least 30 municipalities countrywide.